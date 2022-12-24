Governor Walz declares peacetime emergency for National Guard assistance to stranded motorists

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz today issued Executive Order 22-33 declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in southwestern Minnesota.

“Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe holiday, and the Minnesota National Guard will help stranded motorists and ensure everyone can travel safely. I am incredibly grateful that the National Guard has answered this call to action, and I’m confident that they have the right personnel and resources for this mission.”

This week’s powerful winter storm with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and extreme cold temperatures has created blizzard conditions in Minnesota, closing roads and threatening public safety. These dangerous conditions have resulted in stranded vehicles, placing lives and property at risk. The resources of the affected local and county governments are inadequate to meet the demands caused by these severe winter weather conditions.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department requested that the Minnesota National Guard assist with the rescue of stranded motorists and provide local armories as emergency shelters. Executive Order 22-23 will allow the National Guard to provide assistance and resources to Minnesotans impacted by the storm.

