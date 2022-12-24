Your Photos
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business.

Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.

