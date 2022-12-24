Roads re-open, no travel advisories lifted but caution urged as blowing snow continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation re-opened Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea and state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota at 11 a.m. December 24.

No travel advisories have also been lifted from state highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.

Motorists are advised that reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow will still make travel difficult. MnDOT urges motorists to reduce speeds and use caution while driving.

Snowplows have been out since 4 a.m., but progress continues to be slowed with large snowdrifts, blowing snow, and stalled vehicles from drivers who traveled on closed roads.

Interstate 90 and most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota had been closed since Dec. 22 due to blizzard conditions.

MnDOT reminds motorists to be patient while snowplow operators work to improve driving conditions. The majority of snowplow crashes take place during “clean up” when motorists resume their normal speeds.

Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.

MnDOT also offers the following reminders to drivers:

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for their trip.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

