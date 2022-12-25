Your Photos
Christmas snow showers

Road conditions improving after this week
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Roads are steadily improving after this week’s snow showers, but many places are still prone to blowing snow and unsafe roads, especially in rural areas.

Tomorrow, we will have a break from the snow in the morning, but later in the afternoon, another round of snow will make its way through. We are expecting about 1-3 inches with this, and it will continue overnight into Monday morning, so morning commutes may be affected.

Dangerously cold temperatures continue for the next few days, but we will enter a warming pattern through this week. Temperatures above freezing are expected by mid-week.

Later this week, more precipitation chances are possible, and as of now we are expecting a mix of rain and snow Thursday and Friday.

Be patient as crews continue to open roads, and Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!

