‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives.

Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday to take part in an “Active Violence and Active Shooter” training event.

Course instructors will include members from multiple law enforcement and emergency response agencies that serve Le Sueur County.

The ultimate goal of the training course is to help enhance cross-agency collaboration during a violent event.

Over 70 people are expected to attend and the public can expect to see a large presence of emergency vehicles and personnel around the high school from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.