A break from the snow and cold

We are finally going to get a break… From both the snow and the relentless cold. The week ahead will be mostly dry, with temperatures climbing back above freezing by midweek. While we are not expecting anything major, we are tracking a couple of weak systems that could bring a little light rain or snow Thursday night into Friday and again late Saturday into Sunday.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and still cold, with highs only reaching the upper single digits by mid afternoon. Temperatures will drop just below zero this evening and then start to rise overnight to around 10 degrees by daybreak. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Southerly wind gusts from about 25 to 35 mph could create areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas.

The rest of the week will be mostly cloudy, but considerably warmer. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s on both Wednesday and Thursday. Light rain and snow will be possible with a system that moves across our region late Thursday and Thursday night into Friday.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We are watching yet another system that could bring light snow to much of our region Saturday afternoon and night. As of right now we’re not expecting anything significant, but it could be enough to make roads and sidewalks slippery.

In the longer range, we are on track to get yet another system that will have the potential to bring some rain and/or snow by early next week. As of now, this one looks to be a bit stronger than the systems this week, but it’s still over a week away. Stay tuned for updates. We will have the very latest as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.