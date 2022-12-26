Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man accused of abandoning dog at dump, poisoning another, sheriff’s office says

Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony...
Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony animal abuse.(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – An 85-year-old man is accused of leaving a dog to die at a dump in Las Vegas and poisoning a second dog with anti-freeze.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the first dog was found “severely dehydrated and barely alive” at the “dead animal pit” at the dump.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that the animal was “dumped and left to die.”

Police said that animal control responded and rushed the dog to the animal hospital for treatment. Despite best efforts, officials said the dog died on Christmas eve.

According to Nye County, the public provided “invaluable tips” that led to the identification and capture of the suspect, identified as Apolonio Aniceto, 85, of Pahrump.

Police said that a tip led them to Aniceto’s residence, where they discovered another dog that belonged to the suspect who was in bad shape and suffering some sort of unknown medical issue.

Nye County said the second dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian in Las Vegas.

That dog “had to be euthanized due to being in critical, irreversible condition as a result of anti-freeze poisoning,” according to police.

Police said Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony animal abuse.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in...
Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food, and...
‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays