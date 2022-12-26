Your Photos
MSU football staying busy this offseason

By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU football team is fresh off a 10-3 season. Sports Director Rob Clark caught up with head coach Todd Hoffner to see what some of the team’s priorities are this offseason.

In Part I, Hoffner discusses the departure of defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski. Glogowski is heading to NSIC rival Sioux Falls.

The Mavericks are fresh off a 10-3 season.

In Part II, Hoffner talks transfer portal and how the team approaches recruiting.

