Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police find body of missing Stillwater man

Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser, missing since he left a bar at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a tragic conclusion to a search for a missing young man out in Stillwater, Minnesota.

Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser.

Musser was reported missing after not being seen or heard from since he left a bar at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

His body was discovered by Stillwater Police at around 7 p.m. near Baytown Township. His family has been notified.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible