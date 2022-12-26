Quieter weather, warmer temperatures this week

This week will start off with sunshine while weather in general stays relatively quiet with warmer temperatures expected in the area.

Today will start off with fresh snow on the ground with sunshine throughout the day. Snow wrapped up between 1 and 2 am leaving behind clearing skies and crisp temperatures. Temperatures will hover in the single digits through the morning hours before dipping into the negatives for a few hours through the late morning hours. Temperatures will then rise back into the single digits for a high around 5 by the afternoon hours. Winds will be rather light from 5 to 15 mph at times through the day. Tonight will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip to a low of -3. The low will occur around 8 pm tonight. From there, temperatures will rise and hover around -1 by midnight.

Tuesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. This will lead to a wind chill, which will likely range from the single digits to the teens across the area. Skies will gradually become cloudy overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures continue to hover in the upper-20s.

Wednesday will be on the cloudy side with a light breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will remain rather cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will be calmer up to 10 mph. We have a slight chance for a possible rain/snow mix through the late afternoon hours into the late night hours while temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain rather cloudy with light winds across the area and flurries possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-teens by Saturday morning.

This weekend will start off with a chance for some light snow throughout Saturday as temperatures hover in the low-30s across the area. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain cloudy as temperatures hover in the upper 20s with light winds. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s overnight with cloudy skies heading into Monday.

Next week will continue with cloudy skies and warmer temperatures hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s through the afternoon hours. We are watching our next possible round of precipitation which is looking like Monday and Tuesday. Due to temperatures we are looking at a wintery mix of rain and snow possible with the transition to snow by Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday as skies remain cloudy.

