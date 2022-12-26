Your Photos
Warming trend starts this week

Temperatures above average expected
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The snow showers we’ve seen today are expected to continue through the overnight, clearing out in the early morning hours Monday.

Tomorrow is the last day for a little while that we will have negative temperatures and single digit temperatures. In the coming week, we will see above average temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Monday, we will see some sunshine, and Tuesday is expected to remain calm as well, but later in the week we will see increased precipitation chances. Thursday and Friday, we may see a mix of rain and snow, but this is dependent on if temperatures remain above or below freezing.

Precipitation chances continue through next weekend, but timing is still uncertain. As always, we will keep everyone updated in the coming days.

