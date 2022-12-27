Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bivalent COVID-19 Pfizer boosters available for children

FILE - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at Mayo Clinic Health System clinics for...
FILE - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at Mayo Clinic Health System clinics for children six months to five years old.(WKYT)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at Mayo Clinic Health System clinics for children six months to five years old.

The health provider says appointments can be made for the Pfizer booster through Patient Online Services or calling your primary care provider.

According to Mayo, children six months to four years old who haven’t had their primary series should get the Pfizer booster as their third dose.

Health officials add that children who have received three doses of the primary Pfizer series are not currently eligible for the bivalent booster.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

The city of Mankato is calling a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m., tonight.
Downtown snow emergency in Mankato
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will...
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project