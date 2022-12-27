Bivalent COVID-19 Pfizer boosters available for children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at Mayo Clinic Health System clinics for children six months to five years old.

The health provider says appointments can be made for the Pfizer booster through Patient Online Services or calling your primary care provider.

According to Mayo, children six months to four years old who haven’t had their primary series should get the Pfizer booster as their third dose.

Health officials add that children who have received three doses of the primary Pfizer series are not currently eligible for the bivalent booster.

