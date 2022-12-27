Your Photos
Christmas tree recycling is being offered for Mankato residents

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is asking residents to recycle their organic Christmas trees, and are offering pickup spots for residents to drop them off.

Franklin Rogers Park, Highland Park, Sibley Park, and Tourtellotte Park are all offered as recycling locations, as well as the Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site. Recycling is open and residents don’t need to bring any additional materials to use the sites. Recycled trees will be turned into mulch to be used in local parks and trails.

Trees need to have all ornaments, bags, lights, etc. removed. The trees will be recycled and used in city parks as mulch. Recycling services will be available from now until mid-January.

