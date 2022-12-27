Downtown snow emergency in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is calling a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m., tonight.

It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.

Free, temporary parking is available at the parking ramps in the Mankato Place and Civic Center.

Parking is also allowed in yards.

For a complete map of no-parking, visit the City of Mankato online.

