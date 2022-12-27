Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride is complete

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a 16-day journey on horseback, this morning, the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride completed its final ride.

Since 2005, the annual Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride wrote its own history to reconcile with Mankato’s tragic history: On Dec. 26, exactly 160 years ago, 38 Dakota men and two others were publicly executed in downtown Mankato.

To honor those who have passed, the memorial riders travel to raise awareness, and send prayers for others and for forgiveness. Many speakers and riders shared how today’s ride into Mankato fulfilled a co-founder’s dream.

Former staff carrier and Vietnam veteran Jim Miller founded the memorial ride after it came to him in a dream. And over the past 17 years, Miller’s dream became a mass movement: “Where it’s title is to forgive everyone and everything. He made a difference and we all have that chance to do that. Don’t be afraid to dream and don’t be afraid to pray into it or thoughts or good vibes. Because, if it’s done right, it turns into something like this,” said Todd Finney.

Despite the impact of winter weather and blizzard conditions over the past week, riders say they never delayed a moment to reach Reconciliation Park on time.

The journey took 16 days: traveling from Lower Brule, South Dakota, until they met their destination in Mankato: a 330-mile trip on horseback.

Ride organizers said their next goal is to pass legislation for a national day of remembrance.

