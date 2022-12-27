Your Photos
A fresh start for old furniture

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the past few years, home decorating using older furniture has been growing in popularity, largely thanks to websites like Pinterest. Repurposing, also called “upcycling”, is trendy because it’s considered to be environmentally-friendly since you are saving large items from being dumped into landfills.

Some examples of what you can repurpose include... building new toys for kids: We all know children’s toys can be very expensive! Repurposing furniture for children is a fun way to create a one of a kind toy that they can enjoy for years to come.

It can also benefit your pets. You can repurpose furniture to turn items into dog or cat beds, or even feeding stations to truly pamper your pets. Get creative! An old dresser that’s seen better days can be turned into a cat condo.

Melissa Peirce from Repurposed by the Peirces’ joins us to show some examples of just how old furniture can be reimagined.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

