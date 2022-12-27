Your Photos
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking her dog at 4:24 p.m. when her dog started pulling her toward the ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane. As the woman approached the ditch, she discovered a human arm sticking out of the snow. She called law enforcement.

Investigators say they have identified the woman. They are waiting until all family is notified before releasing her name. They are not saying how long the woman’s body was outside in the cold. They say her body was intact when it was discovered.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

