January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the first month of 2023 educating the first responders on how to better save their own lives.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the first month of 2023 educating the first responders on how to better save their own lives.

The month of January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month.

Occupational cancer has surpassed heart disease as the leading cause of death among fire fighters.

During the month long campaign, organizations such as the International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network will work with fire stations to organize safety stand downs, training briefs and podcasts with survivor stories.

