Kiwanis holiday lights are back on after a pause due to inclement weather

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kiwanis Holiday Lights are preparing for its last week of operation, and are looking to make up ground after last week’s severe weather threw them off schedule.

The lights were forced to close due to weather Thursday and Friday of last week, but re-opened for the holidays despite the cold temperatures lingering. Kiwanis says that the holiday weekend is a pivotal time for donations and traffic, and they feel added pressure to make up for lost time in the final week.

Kiwanis holiday lights at Sibley Park will remain open until New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

