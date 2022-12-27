Your Photos
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage

(Joe Carrotta/NYU Langone Health via AP)
By Lauran Neergaard
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Scientists are transforming pig livers to look and act like human ones, part of a quest to ease the nation’s organ shortage.

First workers in a suburban Minneapolis lab dissolve pig cells that made the organ function, leaving ghostly semi-translucent scaffolds floating in large jars. To complete the metamorphisis, they infuse those shells with human cells from donated livers that went untransplanted. It’s all highly experimental. But manufacturer Miromatrix is making plans for first-step human testing - an experiment outside a patient’s body, to see how well a bioengineered liver can filter blood.

