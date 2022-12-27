Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project

A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning.

The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.

The trail is expected to reopen some time in June 2023.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

Minnesota’s environmental review process will now require developers to calculate their...
New checklist for environmental quality review
Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next chance of...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project