New checklist for environmental quality review

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s environmental review process will now require developers to calculate their projects’ effects on the climate.

The environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project’s potential impacts on the land, air, water and animals.

The Minnesota Environmental Quality Board voted to create a new checklist that requires developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they’ll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.

The new requirements will not however mandate reductions.

