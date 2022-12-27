Your Photos
Specializing in ability at GO! Therapy

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - GO! Therapy has been helping individuals with disabilities since 2017. Rather than focusing on limitations, the therapists highlight an individual’s abilities and strengths.

GO! Therapy offers a variety of services including speech language pathology, feeding and swallowing therapy, pediatric occupational therapy and physical therapy.

GO! Therapy is located at 830 Sunrise Drive in St. Peter.

