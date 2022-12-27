Warmer days ahead... Rain, ice and snow possible Thursday

The warmer air has arrived and high temperatures will stay around or above freezing through the rest of this week and the upcoming weekend. Moisture in the air from all of the melting will lead to cloudy days and occasional drizzle and possibly some frost or freezing drizzle when temps drop below freezing at night. We are watching several systems that will have the potential to bring rain, freezing rain and snow over the next week or so. The first will bring areas of rain, freezing rain and snow late Wednesday night and Thursday. The second will bring flurries and a few snow showers (especially along and east of I-35) late Saturday and Saturday night. The third and strongest system will have the potential to bring rain, freezing rain and measurable snow early next week. This one could have some impact on travel; stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with high temps in the upper 20s. Tonight will be breezy with temps dropping into the mid 20s by daybreak. There could be areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warmer and not as windy with high temps in the mid 30s. Our first system will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday and bring a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow. There could be some minor snow and ice accumulation with this system.

Friday and most of Saturday will be dry with our second system arriving late Saturday and continuing into Saturday night. This one will primarily impact locations along and east of I-35. A dusting of snow is possible in those locations, with just a few flurries possible elsewhere.

After another break on Sunday, our third and most powerful system of the week will arrive Monday and continue through Tuesday. A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will be possible with at least a couple inches of accumulation possible somewhere across our KEYC News Now coverage area. It’s still too early to get specific with snowfall amounts and location of the heaviest snow, but it is likely that this system will impact travel to some extent early next week.

