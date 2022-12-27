Windy but warmer ahead of rain/snow chances Thursday

Following a bitter end to last week, temperatures this week will have more pleasant temperatures with highs from the mid-20s to the mid-30s across the area with precipitation holding off until Thursday afternoon/evening.

Today will be another relatively quiet day despite some windy conditions in the area. The windy conditions may lead to some patchy, blowing snow possible, especially throughout the morning hours before temperatures start to warm up. Snow will become slightly more wet by the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours. Winds will range between 15 mph and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tonight will become mostly cloudy as winds die down to around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by the late evening hours before steadily rising through the overnight hours into tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with a few pockets of sunshine possible. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with a breeze up to 15 mph sticking around along with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. We are looking at dry conditions; however, due to the cloudy skies a few minor sprinkles may be possible at times. Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper-20s overnight into Thursday morning as skies remain cloudy.

Thursday will remain rather cloudy with a chance for some afternoon rain as temperatures hover in the mid-30s. Due to temperatures hovering in the mid-30s we may see a light rain/snow mix here at the surface with winds up to 15 mph throughout the day. Rain chances (or rain/snow mix in some areas) will most likely transition into snow as temperature slowly drop into the low-20s by Friday morning.

Snow will clear out of the area by Friday morning. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper-20s throughout the afternoon hours as winds range between 5 and 15 mph. Skies will remain cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Saturday morning.

New Year’s Eve Weekend will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures hovering in the low-30s Saturday and upper-20s Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few flurries possible throughout Saturday afternoon with winds up to 15 mph. Sunday will be on the dry side with cloudy skies and winds up to 10 mph. Conditions will start to change overnight into Monday with snow moving into the area as temperatures dip from the upper-20s into the low-20s.

Next week will start off with some snow chances in the forecast before quieter weather moves in by the middle to end of next week. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s Monday and Tuesday. Snow will continue on and off throughout Monday and Tuesday with winds up to 15 and 20 mph, gusts up to 25 and 30 mph at times. With temperatures hovering in the low-30s, snow will be more wet and heavy like with little concern for blowing snow. Snow will wrap up throughout Tuesday night leaving behind relatively cloudy skies for the rest of the week. The snow is associated with a minor/weak cold front so temperatures will also dip from the low 30s at the start of the week into the mid-20s by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.