Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota remains busy during the holiday break

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is in the middle of a busy week while schools are off for winter break. The museum says the week between Christmas and New Years is one of their busiest times of year, and that they can see upwards of 600 children visit in a single day.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota staff said that they fill their schedule with both indoor and outdoor winter activities to keep the kids sharp when they’re away from school.

”It’s nice to give them some type of structured activities that they get to create all the fun and structure of, but that they kind of have an experience that gives them a routine at the museum or different opportunities that are around the community to do,” said Kim Kleven, vice president of play and learning.

The Children’s Museum is also offering a New Year’s Eve event, but will be closed on New Years Day.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

File image
Lunar New Year concert in New Ulm
Ring in the new year with a "pckleball drop"
Ring in the new year with a “PickleBall Drop”
Organic Christmas tree recycling offered to Mankato residents
Christmas tree recycling is being offered for Mankato residents
Firefighters are surrounded by chemicals, especially in the middle of a ravaging fire. But when...
January is firefighter cancer awareness month