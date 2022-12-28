The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota remains busy during the holiday break

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is in the middle of a busy week while schools are off for winter break. The museum says the week between Christmas and New Years is one of their busiest times of year, and that they can see upwards of 600 children visit in a single day.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota staff said that they fill their schedule with both indoor and outdoor winter activities to keep the kids sharp when they’re away from school.

”It’s nice to give them some type of structured activities that they get to create all the fun and structure of, but that they kind of have an experience that gives them a routine at the museum or different opportunities that are around the community to do,” said Kim Kleven, vice president of play and learning.

The Children’s Museum is also offering a New Year’s Eve event, but will be closed on New Years Day.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.