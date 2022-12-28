Your Photos
Five money moves to consider as 2022 comes to a close

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Experts are saying many shoppers were willing to go in the red for the ideal gift. According to a LendingTree survey, average holiday debt changed to $1,549 per person. That’s a 24% increase over last year.

The spike is the largest debt level since LendingTree began tracking holiday spending since 2015. The study also showed some shoppers borrowed money from friends and family to cover the costs.

About 40% of the people surveyed said it will take at least five months to pay off their holiday debt.

