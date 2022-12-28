Freezing drizzle and snow tonight and Thursday

I hope you are enjoying the milder temperatures! This trend is going to continue with high temps climbing to around or above freezing through the rest of this week into the weekend and beyond. While this week’s weather isn’t quite as crazy as last week, we are monitoring several systems that will have the potential to bring rain, freezing rain and snow. The first will bring a mix of rain, freezing drizzle and snow starting late tonight and continuing through Thursday and into Thursday night. Freezing drizzle is possible late tonight into Thursday, with some minor snow accumulation possible late Thursday into Thursday night. Roads will likely become very slippery at times late tonight through Thursday night. The second system will bring areas of light rain and snow late Saturday into Saturday night. The third and strongest system will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow starting late Sunday night and continuing through Monday and Tuesday. There will likely be some snow accumulation with this one.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with high temps in the mid 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle developing after midnight. Thursday morning’s commute could be very icy, but freezing drizzle will change to light rain as temperatures climb back into the mid 30s on Thursday afternoon. Rain will change back to freezing drizzle and snow late Thursday into Thursday night. Snowfall accumulation will be light with generally less than an inch expected.

Friday and most of Saturday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 30s. By late Saturday, our next system will move in, bringing a chance of light rain that will change to light snow as temperatures drop late Saturday into Saturday night. Precipitation amounts with this system will be relatively light. Locations along and east of I-35 will have the best chance for some minor snow accumulation.

After another break on Sunday, we are anticipating a stronger, more significant system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Sunday through Tuesday. As of now, it appears that much of the region will get some rain, freezing rain and snow, but it’s still too early to be specific with the storm track and snowfall amounts. If the center of the system tracks further north, there will likely be a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. If the system tracks further south, there will be more cold air and that means more snow. Stay tuned. The weather team will be watching all of this closely and will have updates along the way.

