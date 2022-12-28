Freezing rain, snow possible tonight and Thursday

Quiet conditions will be coming to an end this week as freezing drizzle mixed with snow moves back into the area tonight and throughout Thursday.

Today will be on the cloudy side with a very light morning mist mixed with a wintery mix. All precipitation through the early morning hours will be very light with little to no accumulation expected. Despite no accumulation expected, this could lead to some slick roads around the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with skies remaining cloudy throughout the day. With temperatures in the mid-30s, melting snow is expected around the area. This poses some potential problems for overnight and early Thursday morning as temperatures are projected to drop below freezing overnight. This means that anything that melts may refreeze overnight leading to some very slick road conditions by Thursday morning. We are also looking at a light freezing drizzle, snow mix late tonight into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with a wintery mix likely in the early morning hours and again through the mid to late-afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph. Skies will be cloudy all day and into the overnight hours. The wintery mix will slowly clear out of the area between 3 and 4 pm. Temperatures will drop into the upper-teens by Friday morning.

Friday will gradually become partly cloudy with sunshine expected around the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with winds staying light up to 15 mph. Skies will slowly become mostly cloudy by Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

This weekend will be on the cloudy side with a chance for a few flurries possible Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s throughout Saturday afternoon with light winds up to 10 mph. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning with cloudy skies sticking around. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours. Overnight snow possibly mixed with rain returns overnight Sunday into Monday as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Precipitation Sunday night and throughout early next week will be very dependent on temperatures. Temperatures are still fluctuating between the upper-20s and low to mid-30s which means right now we are looking at mixed precipitation throughout Monday with a transition to snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s by Tuesday afternoon and continue to hover in the mid to upper-20s through the remainder of the week. Snow will wrap up by Tuesday afternoon leaving behind cloudy skies for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.