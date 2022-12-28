Your Photos
Lunar New Year concert in New Ulm(ProMusica Minnesota)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - ProMusica Minnesota is excited to present a special concert of the 2022-2023 New Ulm series with a musical celebration of The Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. in Chapel of the Christ at Martin Luther College.

The festive performance will feature ProMusica Minnesota’s artistic director, Bethel Balge (piano), alongside Rui Du (violin), and Richard Belcher (cello) of the Minnesota Orchestra. Also joining them are traditional Chinese musical masters: Gao Hong (pipa), ZhengGang Xie (jing hu), and Mei Hu (yue qin).

The Lunar New Year is widely celebrated throughout Asia and encompasses the holidays that mark a new year according to a lunar calendar. The concert will be a luminous assortment of Chinese music in the classical tradition, featuring The Butterfly Lovers Concerto by Gang Chen, one of the most beloved pieces of composition by renowned Minnesota-based composer, musician, and educator, Gao Hong.

As a special addition, instrumental masters Zheng Xie and Mei Hu will perform on traditional Chinese instruments, the jing hu and yue qin. The concert promises to be a touching and celebratory cross-cultural event.

ProMusica Minnesota strives to catalyze a personal and poignant relationship with some of the greatest music ever written performed by elite musicians here in our neighborhoods of southern Minnesota.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $5 for youth and students. Online ticketing is available for purchase at promusicamn.com. Advance reservations are preferred, but remaining tickets will be available for purchase before the concert.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

