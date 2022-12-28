Ring in the new year with a “PickleBall Drop”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Picklebarn in Mankato is inviting the community to ring in the new year with them this New Years Eve. The Picklebarn will be offering games for players of all ages and skill levels, as well as workshops to anyone brand new to the game.

Food and drink as well as games apart from pickleball will also be offered, and owners say that they can’t think of a better way to cap off their eventful first year.

The “PickleBall Drop” will be at the Picklebarn this Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

