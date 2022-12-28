Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ring in the new year with a “PickleBall Drop”

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Picklebarn in Mankato is inviting the community to ring in the new year with them this New Years Eve. The Picklebarn will be offering games for players of all ages and skill levels, as well as workshops to anyone brand new to the game.

Food and drink as well as games apart from pickleball will also be offered, and owners say that they can’t think of a better way to cap off their eventful first year.

The “PickleBall Drop” will be at the Picklebarn this Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

File image
Lunar New Year concert in New Ulm
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota remains busy during the holiday break
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota remains busy during the holiday break
Organic Christmas tree recycling offered to Mankato residents
Christmas tree recycling is being offered for Mankato residents
Firefighters are surrounded by chemicals, especially in the middle of a ravaging fire. But when...
January is firefighter cancer awareness month