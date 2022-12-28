Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign falls short of goal

Last week's blizzard put a damper on the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign
Last week's blizzard put a damper on the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week’s blizzard put a major damper on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The fundraising goal for the 2022 red kettle campaign was $525,000. The preliminary tally is currently $117,000. The Salvation Army said donors were impacted by the no travel advisory and last week’s blizzard.

“Our doorbell was ringing constantly yesterday with people coming in with checks,” said Leslie Johnson, Salvation Army business administrator, “They didn’t make it to the kettles, they still want to give and are supporting our mission. I think that people realize that we need to have what would be considered ‘Christmas cash’ by this Friday in order to be included in this year’s final total.”

Community Bank is tallying the final total for the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

With the new year approaching, it's time to start thinking of goals and resolutions for the new...
Thinking S.M.A.R.T for the new year
With the new year approaching, it's time to start thinking of goals and resolutions for the new...
Thinking S.M.A.R.T. for the new year
Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
Ice Castles New Brighton, MN
Ice Castles in southern Minnesota will have earliest opening in a decade