Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign falls short of goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week’s blizzard put a major damper on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The fundraising goal for the 2022 red kettle campaign was $525,000. The preliminary tally is currently $117,000. The Salvation Army said donors were impacted by the no travel advisory and last week’s blizzard.

“Our doorbell was ringing constantly yesterday with people coming in with checks,” said Leslie Johnson, Salvation Army business administrator, “They didn’t make it to the kettles, they still want to give and are supporting our mission. I think that people realize that we need to have what would be considered ‘Christmas cash’ by this Friday in order to be included in this year’s final total.”

Community Bank is tallying the final total for the Salvation Army.

