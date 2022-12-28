Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Thinking S.M.A.R.T for the new year

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new year is only a few days away, and a new year comes with new goals. Here’s a few goals among some local people:

“To save money so we can go on more trips.”

“Maybe exercise more, go walking.”

“I want to spend less money.”

“My new year’s resolution is probably to find more birds. I’m a big bird guy around here in the Mankato area and I’m always looking to find a new cool bird that can be spot around here on the wildlife.”

For many, sticking with new year’s resolutions can be challenging and hard to sustain. That’s why experts say to think S.M.A.R.T.: specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-oriented.

Zach Erickson, wellness director for the Mankato YMCA shared information on exercise sustainability, “I always like to ask my clients, you know, ‘can you for see yourself sustain this a year from now?’ And if they say, ‘no,’ okay, that’s probably not sustainable. You should probably go another route. I likely will push them in a different direction.”

And if that new year’s goal slips away, experts say it’s never too late to start again - just alter the goal or pick a different way to achieve it.

“Just kind of controlling the variables that I can control and not dwell on the ones that I can’t,” said Erickson.

Happy New Year!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

Last week's blizzard put a damper on the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign falls short of goal
With the new year approaching, it's time to start thinking of goals and resolutions for the new...
Thinking S.M.A.R.T. for the new year
Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
Ice Castles New Brighton, MN
Ice Castles in southern Minnesota will have earliest opening in a decade