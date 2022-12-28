Thirteen Moons FDLTCC Extension Program hosts festive community events in Cloquet

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Thirteen Moons Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Extension Program, Ashi-Niswi Giizisoog, along with the school’s Environmental Institute hosted several events for community members this holiday season.

Attendees learned how to make handmade tortillas, tamales, wreaths, and birch bark ornaments during these events.

During the wreath making workshop, professional wreath maker, Lurinda Defoe, taught participants how to create festive holiday wreaths.

The tortillas and tamales making workshop featured lessons on handmade tamales and tortillas from Bimaaji’idiwin Garden Program and Producer Training Program Coordinator, Erika Resendiz Alonso.

Also, during the birch bark ornament workshop, attendees learned how to make detailed drum ornaments.

The extension program has more events planned for the rest of the winter.

One big event that is coming up is the 2023 Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow.

The Pow Wow will celebrate taking care of the land and community.

The mission of this is to bring together the community members and federal, tribal, and state organizations to learn from one another about how they take care of the land and community.

Representatives from organizations will be available to answer questions and provide information on sustainable agriculture, natural resources programs for land owners, and education and career opportunities through college and university programs.

These representatives will also learn from community member’s the traditions of the Anishinaabe culture, language and the best practices to take care of the land and community.

The Pow Wow is on January 13 and 14 at the Otter Creek Event Center at Black Bear Casino and Hotel.

It is free and open to everyone.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.