What home is truly complete without a man cave?

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking to build a man cave on a budget, we’re here to help.

One tip from website Mancavery suggests a big screen with simple furniture. By focusing the budget on getting a projector and a giant screen, the homeowners used their budget where it counted: the picture. This is a perfect man cave idea for people who love sports, movies or hosting watch parties with friends.

You can also do something as simple as deck out your garage..These homeowners made a wise decision with this man cave: rather than sink their budget into furniture, paint, and other expensive, renovation-style upgrades, they invested in some decor and a ping pong table.

And here’s another option: natural wood with plush couches. Depending on how you look at it, this type of man cave is either going to seem too simple, or too fancy to be a budget job. The natural wood walls, made from reclaimed planks, and soft couches are all there is. It makes great use of reclaimed materials which look amazing but don’t cost a fortune.

And one more piece of advice from Mancavery, decorate, don’t renovate. They say decorating is just as creative as renovating, but a lot less expensive. A man cave could be covered in sports memorabilia and have a nice ping pong table as the main attraction.

It’s great to look at, and great to spend time in, but it didn’t cost a fortune to set up! That is unless all that memorabilia is signed by famous players.

