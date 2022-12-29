Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch

By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson.

Robinson’s body was found around 4:20 p.m. on Monday. A woman and her dog discovered the body in a ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane.

Cascade Township
Cascade Township(KTTC)

Mustafa Bush was booked into the Olmsted County Jail on Wednesday at 7:49 p.m. He is awaiting arraignment. A second-degree murder charge is a felony.

This is not Bush’s first run-in with the law. He was convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in May of 2006. He along with Parnell Johnson and Audumn Richardson were convicted in the shooting death of Cory Richardson. Richardson was 25 years old at the time. That crime occurred in Northwest Rochester and those details are below.

2006 Mustafa Bush Case
2006 Mustafa Bush Case(Olmsted County)

Bush completed the detention portion of his prison sentence on March 2020 which was 14 years. He was on supervised release until 2027. The OImsted County Sheriff’s Office says Robinson and Bush were acquaintances. The first court appearance for Bush is January 3 or 4 according to Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.

Mustafa Bush
Mustafa Bush(Olmsted County)

According to a GoFundMe created by the family, Robinson leaves behind three children, a 25-year-old, a 19-year-old and an 11-year-old.

Robinson’s mother has given KTTC permission to use the photo of Kimberly below.

Kimberly Ann Robinson
Kimberly Ann Robinson(KTTC)

Previous Story: UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

A delegation from Region Nine participated in a week-long learning exchange in North...
Region Nine delegation participates in learning exchange in Germany
State lawmakers remark on upcoming legislative year; addressing budget surplus
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Taylor Sodeman playing in a basketball game against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
St. James Area’s Taylor Sodeman scores 1000th point
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial boys basketball team playing in the Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball...
Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship