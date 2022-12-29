Fairmont’s Bean Town Grill is for sale; current owners hope new owners can carry on restaurant’s legacy

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Steve and Tina Jette, the owners of Bean Town in Fairmont are looking to do something new.

“The reason we want to get out of it isn’t because it’s not doing well,” said Steven Jette, “it’s doing very well. It’s just 35 years. It’s time to do something different. It’s a lot for me,” continued Steven, “it’s just a lot on my body. My knees are starting to get bad and I still want to enjoy my golf game.”

“That’s one bad thing with the restaurant business,” said Tina, “You miss a lot of stuff with your kids. I miss a lot of stuff with my daughters and my stepson. Different holidays and things, you’re gone. I just want to do that stuff again with grandkids,” explained Steven.

They’re looking for the right person ready to continue the Jette’s legacy, but with their own newfound flair.

“You know, if I came in, I’d want to do my own little twist,” said Steven, “I wouldn’t want to do what somebody else did, and maybe they’d do it better, maybe they’d do it different.”

Until they find that person, the restaurant will continue to chop, saute, and serve.

Martin County Economic Development is offering a $2,500 finder’s reward to the person that refers the future buyer of Bean Town to them.

