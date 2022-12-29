Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys basketball defeated Mankato Loyola 60-55 to advance to the championship game in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament.

The Knights of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated New Ulm in the semifinals to advance as well.

The championship game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran College gym.

