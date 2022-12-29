Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship

Maple River plays Mankato Loyola and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial plays New Ulm in the Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys basketball defeated Mankato Loyola 60-55 to advance to the championship game in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament.

The Knights of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated New Ulm in the semifinals to advance as well.

The championship game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran College gym.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

Taylor Sodeman playing in a basketball game against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
St. James Area’s Taylor Sodeman scores 1000th point
Holiday tournaments are here!
Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)
Anfernee Patterson catches up with Pat Garvin.
Bethany men’s basketball off to 10-1 start
Mavericks are coming off a 10-3 season.
MSU football staying busy this offseason