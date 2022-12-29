Light snow, freezing drizzle late today and this evening

Light snow with a little freezing drizzle mixed in will be possible late this afternoon into this evening. Snowfall amounts will generally be less than an inch, with a narrow band of slightly higher amounts possible just west of Mankato, running from far southwestern Minnesota to northeastern Minnesota. Other than a few flurries on Saturday afternoon and evening and some patchy frost at night, the weekend will be mostly dry with above average temperatures. After the weekend, our attention turns to a fairly strong system that will have the potential to bring rain, freezing rain and snow to much of the upper Midwest on Monday and Tuesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty in regards to the track of this system. A northerly track would bring more rain and freezing rain and less snow; a southerly track would put us in the cold sector of the storm and most of the moisture would fall as snow. If that were to happen, we could be talking several inches of accumulation. Stay tuned for updates… Our data will get better and we will be able to get more specific with the forecast over the next couple of days.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s. Areas of light freezing drizzle mixed with snow will develop from southwest to northeast late this afternoon and continue through this evening. Accumulation amounts will be generally an inch or less, but there will be a narrow band of slightly higher amounts across southwest and central Minnesota. Snow will end by late evening.

The front responsible for the snow will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Friday. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday will be cloudy with flurries or a few light snow showers and warmer high temps in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps and the low 30s.

We are tracking a winter storm system that will impact much of the upper Midwest early next week. As of now, this is a tricky forecast. Our suite of forecast models and data suggests potential storm tracks that range from northern Minnesota to central Iowa. The track of the storm will be very important because that will determine precipitation type. If the storm tracks further north, we will be in the warm sector which will give us more rain and possibly some freezing rain. If the storm tracks south, we will be in the cold sector and that means more (if not all) snow. There is a decent amount of moisture with this system, so if that happens we would be looking at a plowable snow of at least several inches.

The important thing to note here is that the system won’t actually develop for a couple more days. Once that happens, we will have a much better idea as to where the track will be. The Weather Team will be watching this system closely, so stay tuned. We’ll get more specific with the storm track and snow forecast in the coming days.

