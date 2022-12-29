Your Photos
Man, dog die in structure fire near Gunflint Trail

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities say a man and his dog died in a structure fire near the Gunflint Trail Wednesday night.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the fire on Poplar Creek Drive, just off the Gunflint Trail, was first reported around 10:58 p.m.

When the Gunflint Volunteer Fire Department arrived around 11:29 p.m., they found multiple structures on fire and learned from the reporting party that a man and his dog were likely inside one of them.

Eventually, they learned Curry Thompson, 50, of Cook County had died along with his dog.

“It is absolutely devastating to lose a life to fire and our sympathy is with the family of Curry Thompson”, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said.

It was not immediately clear what type of structures were involved in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

