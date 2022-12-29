New Year’s Eve party ideas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The countdown to the New Year has finally arrived and there’s only one thing more crucial than watching the ball drop: throwing a fantastic New Year’s Eve party. Here are some easy, yet festive New Year’s party ideas that will leave all of your guests in awe.

Put out a New Year’s resolution jar. Get everyone thinking about their New Year’s resolutions by encouraging them to write down their goals. Put a jar out with blank cards or pieces of paper, a twist - people can put them back in the jar anonymously and they can be read later in the evening.

Create mini champagne bottle labels.Your pals will be so excited to see they each get a mini champagne bottle as a party favor. You can print up your own, or go for a surprisingly cheap label designed by a pro.

Have a countdown wall. Here’s an adorable photo wall idea! The countdown is a big part of NYE tradition, and this easy-to-make backdrop is the perfect way to ring in the New Year.

Have an ice breaker ready. Instead of traditional card games, try a printable challenge like this “Drink If” game so everyone can get to know each other better. For example, drink if you tried something new in 2022 or Drink if you ate ice cream last year. Well, you get the drift, and if you’re at a party you want to be polite as possible, right?

Deenna with Etiquette and more joins us now with some advice before you get ready to party.

