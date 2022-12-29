Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Region Nine delegation participates in learning exchange in Germany

A delegation from Region Nine participated in a week-long learning exchange in North...
A delegation from Region Nine participated in a week-long learning exchange in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.(Region Nine)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A delegation from Region Nine participated in a week-long learning exchange in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.

The exchange provided an opportunity for the two groups to share ideas on creating inclusive communities and climate initiatives as both regions work towards a welcoming, clean energy economy. The 19-person delegation traveled to Düsseldorf, Münster, Saerbeck, and Senden, and was made up of Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC) staff, clean energy industry leaders, as well as city, county, and state representatives.

A group from St. James shared their United Cultures program which was built to create a thriving community for their diverse population. This is an increasing concern for many German cities as they deal with an influx of refugees arriving from Ukraine. The St. James representatives explained how the United Cultures program has worked to create a culture of inclusion by providing spaces to grow through sharing, learning, collaboration, and removing barriers to equal opportunities.

The delegation also had the opportunity to visit the Bioenergy Park in Saerbeck which began as a weapons and ammunition depot. The city turned the area into a wind, solar, and biomass facility that now generates enough power for over 18,000 households and businesses.

This exchange grew out of connections created by the Climate-Smart Municipalities (CSM) program and was funded by the Bush Foundation. The CSM program connects Minnesota communities to German counterparts to work towards a climate-friendly energy economy. The Bush Foundation supports many initiatives including equity work, and their goal is to inspire and support projects throughout Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota, including 23 Native nations.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

State lawmakers remark on upcoming legislative year; addressing budget surplus
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Taylor Sodeman playing in a basketball game against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
St. James Area’s Taylor Sodeman scores 1000th point
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial boys basketball team playing in the Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball...
Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship