Region Nine delegation participates in learning exchange in Germany

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A delegation from Region Nine participated in a week-long learning exchange in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.

The exchange provided an opportunity for the two groups to share ideas on creating inclusive communities and climate initiatives as both regions work towards a welcoming, clean energy economy. The 19-person delegation traveled to Düsseldorf, Münster, Saerbeck, and Senden, and was made up of Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC) staff, clean energy industry leaders, as well as city, county, and state representatives.

A group from St. James shared their United Cultures program which was built to create a thriving community for their diverse population. This is an increasing concern for many German cities as they deal with an influx of refugees arriving from Ukraine. The St. James representatives explained how the United Cultures program has worked to create a culture of inclusion by providing spaces to grow through sharing, learning, collaboration, and removing barriers to equal opportunities.

The delegation also had the opportunity to visit the Bioenergy Park in Saerbeck which began as a weapons and ammunition depot. The city turned the area into a wind, solar, and biomass facility that now generates enough power for over 18,000 households and businesses.

This exchange grew out of connections created by the Climate-Smart Municipalities (CSM) program and was funded by the Bush Foundation. The CSM program connects Minnesota communities to German counterparts to work towards a climate-friendly energy economy. The Bush Foundation supports many initiatives including equity work, and their goal is to inspire and support projects throughout Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota, including 23 Native nations.

