State lawmakers remark on upcoming legislative year; addressing budget surplus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The clock ticks down for the start of 2023, which will bring not only bring a new year to Minnesotans, but a new government as well.

After the general elections in November, Minnesota democrats celebrated something no one in the state has seen since 2013:

A state government trifecta- with democratic control in the Governor’s office, as well as the state House and Senate.

“We’ve been outnumbered, but I don’t think it’ll be much different,” Minnesota Senator (R-District 22) Rich Draheim said. “I don’t think they’ll always get their way and get everybody on board in the Senate, at least.”

“The DFL was given narrow majorities in the House and Senate - and I’m glad about that- but it’s gonna take bipartisanship to get solutions that people really buy into,” Minnesota Senator (D-District 19) Nick Frentz said.

But, the topic on most lawmakers’ minds is the record budget surplus of $17.6 billion.

Specifically, lawmakers prepare to face challenges of controlling this surplus during the legislative session, which starts on Jan. 3.

“My hope is that we, as Republicans, can give a little bit of that fiscal conservative look at things and say, ‘hey, we have the money. It’s one-time money.’ We cannot put it in a place that will increase our government spending into the future,” House Representative (R-District 22A) Bjorn Olson said.

“We’ll try again this year to to eliminate the double tax on Social Security and try to do permanent tax cuts,” Draheim said.

“Some of the Democrat proposals include the rebate checks, a full repeal of Social Security tax, and other proposals, and I think it’s going to take compromise to get that done and I hope those things are part of the discussion,” Frentz added.

“I’m very confident that that money is going to be spent by the Democrats,” Olson said. “I don’t see a whole lot of tax cuts or spending cuts.”

Senator Rich Draheim says he has at least 49 bills to either introduce or pass after Walz’s signature at the start of 2023.

And lawmakers all agree that compromise and bipartisanship will strengthen Minnesota’s legislature.

“My priorities are to work for the people of Minnesota on solution,” Draheim said. “And if not the whole bill, take a piece of it and insert it in one of the democratic bills.”

“If you want to have durable solutions, policies, and a budget that lasts, the more people that are supportive, the better- and that includes both Republicans and Democrats in the legislature,” Frentz said.

