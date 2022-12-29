Your Photos
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center

Olivia most popular for girls, some version of Grayson the most popular for boys
Baby Names Generic
Baby Names Generic(MGN)
By Matt McConico
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their St. Mary’s campus.

TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-ST. MARY’S MEDICAL CENTER

Grayson (8) or Graysen (2) or Greyson (2) — 12

Hudson, Oliver — 10

Miles (9) or Myles (1) — 10

James, Levi — 9

Arlo (8) or Arlow (1) — 9

Carter — 8

Asher, Jack, Leo — 7

Beau, Henry, Lincoln, Noah — 6

Cooper, Easton, Elijah, Tucker, Walker — 5

TOP BABY GIRL NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-ST. MARY’S MEDICAL CENTER

Olivia — 9

Sophia (6) or Sofia (1) or Sophie (2) — 9

Lily (6) or Lilly (1) — 7

Madelyn (5) or Madeleine (1) or Madeline (1) — 7

Amelia, Ellie, Hazel, Sadie — 6

Madison (5) or Madisen (1) — 6

Aurora, Ava, Charlotte, Harper, Isla, Lillian, Nora, Oaklynnn — 5

Alice, Brynlee, Willow — 4

Entering the final week of the year, 2,612 babies had entered the world at Essentia’s six hospitals in Minnesota that perform deliveries.

That includes 1,473 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth; 467 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes; 373 at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd; 198 at Essentia Health-Virginia; 83 at Essentia Health-Moose Lake; and 18 at Essentia Health-Fosston.

Essentia also released the top baby names at their Virginia campus, you can see that story by clicking HERE.

Earlier St. Luke’s released the top baby names at their Duluth campus, you can see that story by clicking HERE.

