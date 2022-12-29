Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township Monday afternoon.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester.

Deputies have a person of interest in custody. No charges have been made at this time.

OCSO is investigating this as a homicide. It has conducted a number of search warrants over the past few days relating to this incident.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, a woman and her dog discovered the body in a ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane.

RELATED: Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

City officials say the Veterans Memorial Park Skating Rinks will be up and running starting...
Veterans Memorial Park skating rinks opening this week
Veterans Memorial Park skating rinks opening this week
Veterans Memorial Park skating rinks opening this week
Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no cost.
Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health to offer radon test kits at no cost
Rain, snow, and freezing rain mixed together will be possible today with snow tonight ahead of...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-29-2022 - clipped version