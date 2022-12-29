UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester.

Deputies have a person of interest in custody. No charges have been made at this time.

OCSO is investigating this as a homicide. It has conducted a number of search warrants over the past few days relating to this incident.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, a woman and her dog discovered the body in a ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane.

