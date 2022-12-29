Veterans Memorial Park skating rinks opening this week

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For those looking to skate their way into the New Year, there’s a spot opening up in St. Peter.

City officials say the Veterans Memorial Park Skating Rinks will be up and running starting tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Regular hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 9 p.m. for Sundays.

City officials do remind skaters the rinks can close at any time due to issues related to the weather or ice conditions.

