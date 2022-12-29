Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81

English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the presentation of her Spring/Summer 1997 men's collection in Milan, Monday, July 1, 1996.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.

Westwood’s eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully. A cause of death was not disclosed in the statement.

Westwood’s fashion career began in the 1970s with the punk explosion, when her radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she went on to enjoy a long career highlighted by a string of triumphant runway shows in London, Paris, Milan and New York.

The name Westwood became synonymous with style and attitude even as she shifted focus from year to year. Her range was vast and her work was never predictable.

As her stature grew, she seemed to transcend fashion, with her designs shown in museum collections throughout the world. The young woman who had scorned the British establishment eventually became one of its leading lights, and she used her elite position to lobby for environmental reforms even as she kept her hair dyed the bright shade of orange that became her trademark.

Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of New York, said Westwood would be celebrated for pioneering the punk look, pairing a radical fashion approach with the anarchic punk sounds developed by the Sex Pistols, managed by her then-partner, Malcolm McLaren.

“They gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical it broke from anything in the past,” he said. “The ripped shirts, the safety pins, the provocative slogans. She introduced postmodernism. It was so influential from the mid-70s. The punk movement has never dissipated — it’s become part of our fashion vocabulary. It’s mainstream now.”

Westwood’s long career was full of contradictions: She was a lifelong rebel who was honored several times by Queen Elizabeth II. She dressed like a teenager even in her 60s and became an outspoken advocate of fighting global warming, warning of planetary doom if climate change was not controlled.

___

Katz, a longtime correspondent for The Associated Press who died in 2020, was the principal writer of this obituary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

Baby Names Generic
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico