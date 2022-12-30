Your Photos
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls from citizens saying that someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has contacted them demanding money because they missed a court date.

The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds or gift cards to resolve the matter. These calls are fraudulent. Law enforcement will not solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone or gift cards to satisfy a missed court date. Modern technology also makes it possible for people to alter their caller ID, and the Sheriff’s Office warns that people do not rely on their Caller ID as verification of the caller’s identity.

Anyone that has experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911 for assistance. Additional information on common scams can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/howwe-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams and safety and https://consumer.ftc.gov/scams.

