Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations.

The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds to buy more lighting for the newly revitalized downtown business district.

Most of the main lighting and decorations are currently around Central Park, and the hope is to expand the lights down Cedar Avenue now that the street scape project is complete.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

We took a look back at some of the highlights from the last 12 months.
Maverick Insider: 2022′s best Maverick moments
A delegation from Region Nine participated in a week-long learning exchange in North...
Region Nine delegation participates in learning exchange in Germany
State lawmakers remark on upcoming legislative year; addressing budget surplus
Maverick Insider: 2022's best Maverick moments (Part I)