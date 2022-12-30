GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations.

The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds to buy more lighting for the newly revitalized downtown business district.

Most of the main lighting and decorations are currently around Central Park, and the hope is to expand the lights down Cedar Avenue now that the street scape project is complete.

