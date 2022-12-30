Your Photos
Kiwanis Holiday Lights ends Saturday

New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow night is the final night to see the lights in Mankato’s Sibley Park.

The park will be bright for walking or driving through tonight and tomorrow night from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Since first opening in 2012, more than $500,000 have been donated to the non-profit groups that have volunteered and more than 120 tons of food have been collected for area food shelves.

Then, starting New Years Day, the 100% volunteer-led event will begin the process of taking down all the lights and displays.

